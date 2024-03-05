Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA To Conduct Search Across Seven States, Will Find Culprit

On Friday, March 1, Bengaluru was shocked as Rameshwarm Cafe, one of the popular joints, was shaken by two mild bomb blasts injuring 10 individuals. Initially thought to be a cylinder explosion, officials later confirmed that it was a bomb blast.

The inquiry into the explosion at a café in Bengaluru has now been entrusted to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as per sources on Monday. The NIA has taken over the investigation into the incident, according to insiders. As per the report National Investigation Agency is conducting searches across seven states in the Bengaluru Prison Radicalisation case.

Insights on Culprit

A man wearing a cap, mask, and glasses, and he's the main suspect in an ongoing case. The Bengaluru Police are getting serious about it, slapping charges under the tough Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act. This all relates to an explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular spot in the city.

The blast happened around 12:50 pm to 1 pm and messed up 10 people, including both cafe staff and customers. Luckily, nobody died. They've filed a case at HAL police station using the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act from 1967 and the Explosive Substances Act. Right now, forensic experts and a bomb disposal team are on the scene, digging into what went down.