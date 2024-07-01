Bengaluru reports first dengue death this season, 213 new cases

Bengaluru, July 1 A 27-year-old youth has died of dengue fever in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) health bulletin confirmed on Monday.

This is the first dengue-related fatality in Bengaluru this year.

Five dengue-related deaths have been reported from other districts, including Hassan, Shivamogga, Dharwad, and Haveri.

On Friday, the BBMP suspected that the youth and an 80-year-old woman had died due to dengue in the state capital.

However, the BBMP later clarified that the elderly woman had died of cancer. The deceased youth was from Kaggadasapura, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to the health audit conducted by the BBMP, 213 new cases of dengue were detected in Bengaluru city.

A total of 1,742 dengue cases were reported in the city till June. The city has seen a high number of dengue cases among females, especially pregnant women and children.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, who recently recovered from dengue himself, spearheaded a 'Dry Day' campaign to raise awareness among people "to ensure that there was no stagnant water in their homes and surroundings as it can act as a breeding ground for mosquitoes".

