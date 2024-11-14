Bengaluru Road Accident: Police Constable Riding Motorcycle Without Helmet Dies After Being Hit by Truck

In a tragic road accident, a 30-year-old Bengaluru city police constable, identified as Manu CN, lost his life while riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet. The accident occurred in Byatarayanapura on Tuesday night as he was returning home after visiting a friend. Manu, who resided in JJ Nagar, was part of the City Armed Reserve.

The incident reportedly happened when Manu’s motorcycle skidded on the Nayandahalli Ring Road service road, where there was sand on the road surface. After falling onto the road, he was hit by an oncoming truck, resulting in severe head injuries.

Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Bayatarayanapura Police have registered a case and begun investigation.