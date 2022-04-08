Bengaluru schools get bomb threat through mail, police conduct search operation

Bengaluru Police on Friday said that at least five schools in the city received "threat emails" warning about "powerful bombs" planted on their premises and that the police teams are conducting search operations.

The mail informing about the "bombs" also warned against taking the e-mails as a "joke".

"A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours. do not delay, now everything is only in your hands," said the contents of the mail accessed by ANI.

Search operation in five schools in the outskirts of Bengaluru is underway, police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

