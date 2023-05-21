Bengaluru sees heavy rain and hail storms in many areas

The final league stage match of IPL 2023 is set to be played between Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is under the threat of being washed out due to bad weather conditions of Bangalore. Now, Bangalore city is not only facing heavy showers but has also been hit by a scary hailstorm. If the weather condition doesn't improve before the match, the clash between RCB and GT would have to be canceled and that will not be good news for Virat Kohli and company.

Bengaluru rain always surprises the people. It was a normal day till 3pm. And suddenly This happened..,☔🌦️🌨️#bangalorerain #bengalururain pic.twitter.com/6205YvwBku — Prakash Rokaya (@prakashrokaya82) May 21, 2023

Certain parts of Bengaluru were hit by hailstorms including Malleshwaram and south Bengaluru areas. Videos show marble-sized hailstones pelting down causing damage to cars and other vehicles. Another video showed people collecting the hailstones and sharing them on social media. The India Meteorological Department had in its weather bulletin said that Bengaluru Urban would very likely see rain and thundershowers on Sunday. The district had recorded 30.4mm of rainfall on Saturday, May 20. More rain and thundershowers have been forecast for the district until May 25. The districts likely to see more rain and thunderstorms are Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru and Chitradurga.