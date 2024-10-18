Bengaluru Shocker: 41-Year-Old Man Allegedly Kills Wife and Her Boyfriend Before Dying by Suicide

A 41-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and her alleged lover before taking his own life in Bengaluru between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The Bengaluru police reported that Pulusu Golla attacked his wife, Pulusu Lakshmi, 33, and Ganesh Kumar, 20, with a wooden log at an under-construction site near RBI Layout, within the jurisdiction of the Konanakunte police. Authorities suspect that a confrontation between Golla and the victims escalated into an argument, resulting in the violent incident. The Konanakunte police have registered a case and are investigating further.

After the attack, Golla allegedly took his own life around 4 a.m. on Thursday. According to the police, all three people were construction workers from Andhra Pradesh and lived at the construction site where they were employed.

Also Read| Mumbai Police Seek Custody of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Baba Siddique Murder Case: Reports.

According to a report of Indian Express, “The motive appears to be suspicion of an affair. After committing the murders, Golla called his sister-in-law, confessed to the killings, and indicated he planned to die by suicide,” Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) told the media on Thursday.

