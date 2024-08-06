Bengaluru Shocker: BMTC Electric Bus Catches Fire During Heavy Rain; Passengers Safely Evacuated

On Monday night in the city due to the record rainfall, a BMTC electric bus caught fire near Manyatha Tech Park on Hebbal Service Road, Nagwara in Bengaluru. Fortunately, all the passengers escaped. Nagwara Hebbal service road was flooded due to rain. The non-AC electric bus was stuck in a water-logged road and water reached up to the chassis of the bus. The bus caught fire in the middle of the road.

There were no casualties and injuries as people were deboarded immediately. After the passengers got down from the bus a fire broke out in the bus. The BMTC driver and conductor called the firefighting team and they doused the flames. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the incident. The bus caught fire before the fire brigade vehicle reached the spot. It is suspected that the accident occurred due to a short circuit in the bus.

There was a traffic jam around 3 km from Nagawara Junction to Lumbini Garden. The firemen struggled to reach the spot where the accident took place due to massive traffic jam. Due to this, there was a delay in going to the scene. As the incident happened on the busy Outer Ring Road, the traffic came to a standstill and the bus was removed from the road later. The bus was reportedly shifted to the Kengeri workshop for further inspection.