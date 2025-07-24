Bengaluru Stampede Victim’s Parent Files Complaint Over Missing Gold Ornaments During Autopsy

Bengaluru Stampede: A parent of one of the victims who died in the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 has filed a police complaint alleging theft of gold ornaments during the autopsy process. According to the media reports, the complaint was lodged on Thursday at the Commercial Street police station by Ashwini, the mother of 18-year-old Divyanshi. She claimed that her daughter's gold earrings went missing after the body was sent for a post-mortem.

According to Ashwini, the earrings had deep emotional value and were gifted by Divyanshi’s uncle about a year and a half ago. ““The earrings were gifted by her uncle one and half year back and Divyanshi always wore them. It went missing after a post mortem was carried on her body,” Ashwini said as quoted by TOI.

Divyanshi was one of the 11 people who died in the stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 victory parade. A huge crowd of more than three lakh people gathered outside the stadium after unclear and last-minute announcements about the event. The stampede took place near Gate No. 7 after confusion over the distribution of entry passes.