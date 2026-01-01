Bengaluru: Tension in city’s JJ Nagar amid stone-pelting during Om Shakti festival

Bengaluru, Jan 5 Tension prevailed in Bengaluru’s communally sensitive JJ Nagar area on Sunday after stones were allegedly thrown at a Hindu religious ritual being conducted as part of an Om Shakti pooja ceremony. Police have stepped up security in the locality following the incident.

After the incident, a large number of people gathered outside the JJ Nagar Police Station, demanding immediate action against those responsible for the alleged stone-pelting.

According to the police, an incident of stone-pelting targeting Om Shakti devotees was reported near the Om Shakti temple at V.S. Garden within the JJ Nagar police station limits. A child, who is an Om Shakti devotee, was injured in the stone-pelting.

The Om Shakti festival was underway at the time, and devotees alleged that stones were pelted from an area inhabited by members of another community when the chariot procession of the deity was being conducted.

The incident during a Hindu religious festival triggered anger among Hindu organisations, leading to the gathering of a large number of people in front of the JJ Nagar Police Station.

Bengaluru West Deputy Commissioner of Police N. Yathish said the situation is currently under control and that police personnel have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. He added that the allegations are being verified and that necessary action will be taken based on the findings.

While protestors claimed that the miscreants belonged to another community, the police said that the allegation has not been confirmed. Authorities maintained that facts are being verified and that a thorough investigation will be conducted before drawing any conclusions.

However, the protestors alleged that they face such problems in the area on a daily basis. Maintaining that they are living in constant fear, they demanded that a wall be constructed in the locality to prevent them from being targeted.

They further complained that it has become difficult for girls to even move freely on the roads, claiming that women and children are often targeted on the streets. They alleged that those who raise their voice or resist are singled out and harassed, and demanded protection from the government.

Police officials asked those who had gathered to file a formal complaint to enable the registration of a case and facilitate the investigation. Police have since launched a probe into the incident.

