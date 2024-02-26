Bengaluru To Face 24-Hour Water Supply Cut Tomorrow; Know Affected Areas and Timings

Bengaluru residents are set to endure a 24-hour water supply disruption from 6 am on February 27, 2024, to 6 am on February 28, 2024. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has orchestrated the shutdown to facilitate crucial maintenance work and the installation of Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow meters, as reported by The Indian Express.

Areas Affected:Bengaluru South:

BHEL Layout

Nandini Layout

Srinivasa Nagar

Jaimaruthi Nagar

Badavane

Sakamma Layout

Narasimha Swamy Layout

Muneshwara Nagar

Jnana Jyothi Nagar

Jnanaganganagar

Mallathahalli

NGEF Layout

Part of ITI Layout

1st & 2nd Stage Railway Layout

RHBCS Layout 1st and 2nd stage

Byraweshwaranagar

Sunkadakatte

Jaya Lakshmamma Layout

Kebbehalla

Chandana Layout

Chandrashekar Layout

Geology Layout

Narasapura

Kandaya Layout

Mulakattamma Layout

Part of Papareddypalya

BEL 1st and 2nd Stage

Bilekallu

Byadarahalli

Upkar Layout

Surrounding areas of West Bengaluru

Bengaluru North:

Parts of Dasarahalli zone and RR Nagar Zone

East Bengaluru:

Parts of A Narayanapura

Udaya Nagar

Andhra Colony

VSR Layout

Indira Gandhi Street

Jyothi Nagara

Dargamahall

Sakamma Layout

Vignana Nagar under Vignana Nagar Service Station

Akshaynagar

MEG Layout

Ramesh Nagar

Veerbhadra Nagar

Shiva Shakti Colony under Jagadish Nagar Service Station

Doddanekundi and Marathalli Service Station areas:

Nallur Puram

Ramesh Nagar

Reddy Palya

Vibhuthipura

Annasandra Palya

LBS Nagar

Water Crisis in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is currently grappling with a severe water shortage, preceding the peak summer season. Residents are adopting water rationing practices and paying nearly double the standard price to meet daily water needs, reports Reuters.

The city's current water availability stands at approximately 1,850 million litres per day (MLD), falling short of the demand requiring an additional 1,680 MLD. Groundwater levels have significantly depleted, with 1,240 out of 10,995 borewells now at risk of running dry, according to The Times of India's The Weather Channel.

Amid concerns over water scarcity and rising prices, the upcoming water supply disruption poses additional challenges for Bengaluru residents already grappling with acute water-related issues.