Bengaluru To Face 24-Hour Water Supply Cut Tomorrow; Know Affected Areas and Timings
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 26, 2024 07:43 PM2024-02-26T19:43:18+5:302024-02-26T19:43:47+5:30
Bengaluru residents are set to endure a 24-hour water supply disruption from 6 am on February 27, 2024, to 6 am on February 28, 2024. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has orchestrated the shutdown to facilitate crucial maintenance work and the installation of Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow meters, as reported by The Indian Express.
Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board issues a notice about the disruption of water supply on 27-28 February 2024 for emergency maintenance work and installation of UFW bulk flow meters. pic.twitter.com/5IL1ufrQ24— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024
Areas Affected:Bengaluru South:
- BHEL Layout
- Nandini Layout
- Srinivasa Nagar
- Jaimaruthi Nagar
- Badavane
- Sakamma Layout
- Narasimha Swamy Layout
- Muneshwara Nagar
- Jnana Jyothi Nagar
- Jnanaganganagar
- Mallathahalli
- NGEF Layout
- Part of ITI Layout
- 1st & 2nd Stage Railway Layout
- RHBCS Layout 1st and 2nd stage
- Byraweshwaranagar
- Sunkadakatte
- Jaya Lakshmamma Layout
- Kebbehalla
- Chandana Layout
- Chandrashekar Layout
- Geology Layout
- Narasapura
- Kandaya Layout
- Mulakattamma Layout
- Part of Papareddypalya
- BEL 1st and 2nd Stage
- Bilekallu
- Byadarahalli
- Upkar Layout
- Surrounding areas of West Bengaluru
Bengaluru North:
- Parts of Dasarahalli zone and RR Nagar Zone
East Bengaluru:
- Parts of A Narayanapura
- Udaya Nagar
- Andhra Colony
- VSR Layout
- Indira Gandhi Street
- Jyothi Nagara
- Dargamahall
- Sakamma Layout
- Vignana Nagar under Vignana Nagar Service Station
- Akshaynagar
- MEG Layout
- Ramesh Nagar
- Veerbhadra Nagar
- Shiva Shakti Colony under Jagadish Nagar Service Station
- Doddanekundi and Marathalli Service Station areas:
- Nallur Puram
- Ramesh Nagar
- Reddy Palya
- Vibhuthipura
- Annasandra Palya
- LBS Nagar
Water Crisis in Bengaluru
Bengaluru is currently grappling with a severe water shortage, preceding the peak summer season. Residents are adopting water rationing practices and paying nearly double the standard price to meet daily water needs, reports Reuters.
The city's current water availability stands at approximately 1,850 million litres per day (MLD), falling short of the demand requiring an additional 1,680 MLD. Groundwater levels have significantly depleted, with 1,240 out of 10,995 borewells now at risk of running dry, according to The Times of India's The Weather Channel.
Amid concerns over water scarcity and rising prices, the upcoming water supply disruption poses additional challenges for Bengaluru residents already grappling with acute water-related issues.