Bengaluru To Face Massive Power Cut Today, Check Areas, Timings

Bengaluru is expected to face scheduled power cut this week, i.e., from Tuesday to Thursday, December 26 to 28, as power supply companies including the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have undertaken several impending maintenance and repair works.

These periodical projects include jungle clearance, renovation, modernisation, DTC structure maintenance, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, Ring Main Unit (RMU) maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work and underground cable damage rectification, among many other works.Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10am and 5pm.

December 28, Thursday: The following areas will be affected

Bilankote, Hosahalli, Kulavanahalli Gramapanchath, Harebomanahalli Gramapanchath, Lm Wind Industry, SK Steel Industry, Yedehalli, Barathipura, KG Srinivaspura, Kengalkempohalli, Billanakote, Hanumanthapura, Kulluvanahalli, Lakkenahalli, Dodderi, Gorladaku, Anesidri, Javanagondanahally, KTN Hally, Pilali, Basaveshwara Nagar, Govindaraja Nagar, Kamshipalaya, Rpc Layout, Binny Layout, Prashant Nagar, Vijaynagar, Rpc Layout, Service Road, Vijayanagar 7th Main To 13th Main, Ist Stage Thimmenahally, MC Layout, Marenahally Layout, Part Of Vinayaka Layout, Pc Industrial Area, Ranganathapura, Kcg Industrial Area, Nanjappa Industrial Estate, Sunnadagodu, Selvam Industrial Estate, Ballayana Kere, Kaveripura 1st to 8th Block, Nagarbhavi 11th Block, Khb Colony, Hvr Layout, Syndicate Bank Colony, Siddaiah Puranika Road, Papaiah Garden, Khb Colony, Magadi Main Road, Agrahara Dasara Halli, TN Kote, Chowlur, DB Hally, Doddachelur, Mahadevpuara, PR Pura, Kaydikunte, Jajur, Siddeshwaranaduraga, Hullikatte, CB Hally, Gowripura, Gosikere and Pagaladabande.