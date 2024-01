Bengaluru To Face Power Cuts Till Jan 31: Check List of Affected Areas Here

Bengaluru is set to experience power cuts until the end of the month, specifically from Monday to Wednesday (January 29 to 31). The anticipated interruption is due to ongoing projects by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

Here's the breakdown of the planned power cuts:

January 29: Disruption in areas served by 11 KV Feeders Emanating from SRS Davanagere, including Hadadi, Tholahunase, Kukkuwada, Yallamma, Belevanuru, Naganuru, Jarikatte, Turchaghatta, Shamanuru, Saraswathi, Attigere, Vidyanagara, Ranganatha, NJ Taralabalu, SS Hi-tech, Vivekananda, VV Pura, Chikkaullarty, Gowdarahatti, Rangavvanahalli, Challakere Rural, Dodderi, Meerasabhihally, Karikere, Devramarikunte, Bhramasagara, Ranikere, Purlhalli, Jajuru, Suranahalli, Vaderahalli, Chennammanagathihalli, Matsamudra, Kaluvehalli, Thippareddyhalli, Doddaullarthy, KD Kote, Gataparthy, Gowrasamudra, Mallasamudra, Bukkambudi, Honnuru, BT Pura, Kakiboranahatti, Hanumanthanahally, Obanahally, BM Hatti, Marammanahalli, Netranahalli, Udevu, and Konasagara.

January 30: Challakere Town and parts of rural Nanivala, Todlarahatti, and surrounding villages, Hiriyuru Town, Adivala, Patrehally, Hemdala, Maskal, Manjunathnagara, Shivanagara, Gayithrinagara, Prakash Nagara, LN Pura, Subramanyanagara, Vijayanagara, Rajajinagara 2nd Block, 6th Block Rajajinagar, Amarjyothi Nagara, Saraswati Nagara, Vinayaka Layout, Agrahara, Dasarahali, Indranagara, and Sankarmata.

January 31: Anantanahalli, Halavagalu, Haravi, Kurubarahalli, Shamnur Sugars, Westas Wind, Harapanahalli, Punnabagatta, Jitanakatte, Chirastahalli, Gundagatti, Machihalii Tanda, Kambatrahalli, Byrapura, Bhimana Tanda, Vyasana Tanda, Chikka Majjigere, Hampapura, K Kallahalli, Taladahalli Tanda, Koccarahatti, Gurushantanahalli, Machihalli Village, Neelagunda, Bevinahalli, Ittigudi, Siddeshwar Nagar, Charoen Pokphand Trading India Industry, Kanavi, Kunchuru, Garbhagudi, Tavaragundi, Nandyala, Mutturu, Nitturu, N. Basapura, Dittur, Vataganahalli, Sarathi, Chikkabidare, and Kondajji.

January 29-30: Obalapura, Doddabele, Kodigehalli, Geddlahalli, Kerekathiganoor, Kasaraghatta, Mahimapura, Lakkenahalli, Melekathiganoor, GG Palya, K Agrahara, Arebommanahalli, Kodagibommanahalli, Lakkasandra, Sulkunte, Halkuru, and Thimmasandra.

January 29-31: Devanahalli, Vijayapura, Yeshwantpur Industrial Area, Kempegowda Nagar, Laggere, Welcast, Peenya 1st Stage, Isro, and Jindal.



Residents are advised to plan accordingly, considering the scheduled power cuts during these specified dates and areas.