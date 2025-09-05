Bengaluru To Host Country’s First AI City At Bidadi: Jobs, Plans And All You Need To Know

Bengaluru is preparing to host India’s first and largest township powered by artificial intelligence, as the Karnataka government moves ahead with the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) at Bidadi. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Thursday that nearly 9,000 acres will be developed into a modern township based on a work-live-play model. Positioned about 30 kilometers from Bengaluru, the project is planned as the state’s second central business district (CBD). According to reports, over 2,000 acres of the township will be dedicated to AI-driven industries and related support units, making it a hub for advanced technology growth.

The township will also feature a 300-metre-wide business corridor designed to link crucial highways such as STRR, NH-209, NH-275, and NICE Road, ensuring seamless travel for both industries and residents. Addressing a gathering of farmers and officials at Ramanagara, Shivakumar emphasized the government’s transparent approach to land acquisition. He assured that all processes will remain within the legal framework, promising fair compensation for landowners. “I will not repeat past mistakes. I am not ready to go to jail like former CM Yediyurappa by denotifying lands,” Shivakumar stated, highlighting the government’s intent to balance development with fairness.

The Bidadi township is projected to attract significant global investment, with multinational companies, AI startups, and IT service providers expected to establish bases there. The project is set to create lakhs of new jobs while prioritizing local employment through dedicated skill development centres. Officials believe the township will help decongest Bengaluru by shifting large-scale economic activity to Bidadi. It will feature modern infrastructure such as expressways, ring roads, and pedestrian-friendly layouts. Additionally, with more than 1,100 acres reserved for open spaces and green zones, the township has been envisioned as one of the most environmentally friendly urban projects in the country.

Originally proposed in 2006 under H D Kumaraswamy’s leadership, the township faced numerous delays due to policy challenges and the withdrawal of developers. The initiative was revived in 2023 when the Greater Bengaluru Bidadi Smart City Planning Authority was upgraded to the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority. Following the Karnataka Cabinet’s approval in February 2025 and a land acquisition notification in March, the project now spans 8,493 acres across nine villages. This includes 6,731 acres of privately owned land, 750 acres belonging to the government, and 1,012 acres covered by natural water bodies.

Deputy CM Shivakumar has assured protesting farmers that no additional land will be acquired beyond what has been notified, though he clarified that notified land cannot be released under law. Around 70% of landowners, including relatives of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, have already accepted compensation, while the remaining 30% are still in negotiations. To ensure fairness, the state government is considering raising ₹10,000 crore for compensation payouts. “This township is about Karnataka’s future. Lakhs of our youth will secure jobs, and farmers will be duly compensated,” Shivakumar declared, adding that similar acquisition drives are also underway for the Upper Krishna, Mekedatu, and ₹27,000-crore Peripheral Ring Road projects.