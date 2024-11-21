Bengaluru Traffic Police Warns Public Against Fake Calls Claiming Pending Fines

Bengaluru City's Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), M N Anucheth, issued a warning on Thursday about suspicious calls falsely claiming to be from the traffic police, often regarding pending fines. He stated that the Traffic Police Department has received numerous complaints about such fake calls and messages impersonating the department.

The joint commissioner has urged people not to entertain calls demanding payment of fines and penalties or calls claiming to have footage of traffic violations. The Traffic Police Department has urged the public to remain cautious of scammers who claim to transfer calls to a police officer to verify their authenticity.

The police also reiterated that people should follow basic safety measures such as not clicking on suspicious links or downloading attachments or providing personal information.