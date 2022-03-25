Bengaluru: Uncle rapes and kills 2 year old niece in car

A shocking incident has taken place in Bangalore. Here, a 2-year-old girl has been raped and killed in a car by her 31-year-old uncle. The driver of the car, a resident of Atibele, has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting and murdering his two-year-old niece.

On Sunday, March 20, her uncle had taken her niece out of the house to buy chicken. Meanwhile, he sexually assaulted her in his car. When the girl started crying, he slapped her hard and she fell unconscious on the spot.

The 31-year-old accused took the girl to hospital after committing the crime. Police sources said that she died on the way. Police then began questioning the suspect. According to the police, she died after falling from the car seat. The girl, who was sitting in the front seat, fell down as the accused applied the brakes and sustained serious injuries, police said. After further investigation, the accused confessed to the crime and was arrested immediately.