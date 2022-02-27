Bengaluru: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Minister R Ashoka welcome students arriving from Ukraine

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka Minister R Ashoka on Sunday welcomed students of the state who arrived in Bengaluru from Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Speaking to ANI, Ashoka said, "Today 12 people from Mumbai arrived and 18 more from Delhi will arrive. The state Revenue Dept arranged everything at Karnataka Bhawan. They are staying there. Booked flight tickets to Bengaluru for Kannadigas. As per discussion with CM Basavaraj Bommai, the revenue department has decided to bear the expenses of Indians returning from Ukraine."

"Another set of 5 batches is arriving at 10.15 today. So, 18 confirmed at Delhi Airport today. As of now, we have details of 386 people belonging to Karnataka, stranded in Ukraine," said Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka State Disaster Mgmt Authority, appointed as the nodal officer

The first flight from Romania carrying Indian students who had left the conflict situation in Ukraine reached Mumbai on Saturday as the efforts continued for the safe evacuation of Indians in the wake of Russia's military action in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and conveyed India's deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine.He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens.

President Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine.

The second flight from Romania's Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who had left the conflict zone in Ukraine landed at Delhi airport during the wee hours of Sunday as the efforts continued for the safe evacuation of Indians in the wake of Russia's military action in Ukraine.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and MoS MEA V Muraleedharan welcome the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine via Bucharest (Romania).

The first flight from Romania carrying 219 Indian students reached Mumbai on Saturday evening.

( With inputs from ANI )

