Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar To Hold Urgent Meeting Tomorrow

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are scheduled to convene a meeting tomorrow to address the pressing issue of the drinking water crisis in Bengaluru. The meeting aims to assess the current situation, discuss potential solutions, and coordinate efforts to ensure adequate water supply to the residents of the city. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are expected to engage with stakeholders, including government officials, experts, and community representatives, to devise comprehensive strategies to tackle the challenges posed by the water scarcity. The outcome of the meeting is anticipated to guide future actions and initiatives aimed at mitigating the impact of the crisis and ensuring the sustainable management of water resources in Bengaluru.

Amid the ongoing water crisis, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has implemented measures to conserve drinking water. As per an order issued on Tuesday, March 12, the BWSSB has prohibited the use of potable water, including both BWSSB-supplied water and borewell water, for non-essential purposes. This includes the use of drinking water in swimming pools and mandates that all construction projects in the city use treated water exclusively. The BWSSB has warned of penalties for violations, with a fine of ₹5,000 for the first offence and a daily fine of ₹500 for subsequent violations.

However, swimming pools used for training sports personnel for national and international sporting events have been exempted.Apart from this, the BWSSB said, it will cut down 20% of the water supply to bulk users.According to the board, the bulk users are those who use 20 million litres water a day. There are 38 such bulk users in the city, as per the board.