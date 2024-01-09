Bengaluru: Wife Stabs Husband With Knife After He Refuses to Take Her to Singapore

On Tuesday, shocking news unfolded as a woman in her early fifties allegedly stabbed her husband after he refused to take her to Singapore along with him. According to a TOI report, the 52-year-old woman attacked her 56-year-old husband with a knife when he refused to take her on a foreign trip, claiming that she wasn't good at keeping their house clean.

In a complaint to the police, a citizen of Singapore stated that his wife attacked him with a kitchen knife on Saturday afternoon, January 7, according to the TOI report. The police arrested the woman under IPC Section 342 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and released her on bail. The woman was upset over her husband taking their son with him, leaving her behind, the police told the Times of India.

The 56-year-old man, originally from Tamil Nadu, has lived in Singapore for the last 25 years and works for an MNC there. He married a woman from Bengaluru in 2002, and the couple has a 20-year-old son. She and her son have been staying in Bengaluru since the latter's childhood, and they would often visit Singapore for a few days, according to the report. The man alleged that his wife wasn't doing household chores properly and not maintaining cleanliness. The family returned to Bengaluru on January 5, and on January 19, 2024, the man was to leave for Singapore with his son. On Saturday morning, the man told his wife that he wasn't taking her along to Singapore, leading to an argument between the couple.

“I was sleeping in the bedroom around 2.30 pm post-lunch. Mamta attacked me with a knife on my head and hand. When I tried to retort, she stabbed me in the back. Later, she brought water laced with chili powder and threw it on my face,” the victim told TOI. Narendra and Naveen pushed Mamta out of the bedroom and locked themselves inside. They called the police helpline 112 and informed them about the incident. Police rushed to the house, convinced Mamta to open the door, and later took Narendra to a nearby hospital, detaining Mamta. Narendra received around 14 stitches for the injuries.

“The woman was kept in an NGO that night. She, however, wasn’t ready to eat till Naveen came back to her. We forcibly made her have dinner. It appears Mamta was disturbed as Narendra wanted to take Naveen along with him while leaving her behind. So, she attacked him,” a senior police officer said. “We suspect Narendra doesn’t want to stay with Mamta as he thinks she lacks his modern outlook,” the officer added. Narendra and Naveen said they did not like how Mamta conducted herself. The father and son are staying in a hotel.