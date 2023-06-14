Bengaluru: Woman kills mother, walks into police station with body in trolley bag

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 14 : In a shocking incident, a woman walked into a police station in Bengaluru with a trolley bag with her mother's body stuffed into it on Monday, the police said.

The 39-year-old woman, identified as Senali Sen, confessed that she killed her mother, they said.

Officials said that the accused is a physiotherapist from West Bengal and resides in Bengaluru.

On Monday afternoon, she walked into Mico Layout area police station with the trolley bag containing her mother's body.

The deceased has been identified as Biva Paul, 71.

According to the police, the victim, Biva Paul after her husband's death, shifted to Bengaluru and started living with her daughter, Senali.

They said that reportedly, Senali and her mother would quarrel very often.

According to sources, the accused is alleged to have fed her mother 30 tablets (meant for controlling blood pressure).

Due to the heavy dose of the tablet, Biva Paul suffered a stroke. And at that time Senali strangled her mother to death, they said.

After killing her, she stuffed the body into a trolley bag and walked into the police station Bengaluru's Mico Layout area police station on Monday, they added.

Officials said that a case has been registered against Senali Sen (39) under section 302 of IPC along with other sections.

"We are further investigating the case," they added.

