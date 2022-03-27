Bengaluru woman suffers fatal heart attack during gym session

A 35-year-old woman passed away after collapsing in the gym at Byappanahalli. The deceased was identified as Vinaya Vittal, a resident of GM Palya. Vinaya was working out at the Challenge Health Club at Mallesplaya at 8 AM on Saturday. CCTV footage shows she was near the squat rack when she collapsed. Gym staff and those exercising in her vicinity immediately rushed to her aid and called an ambulance.

She was taken to the CV Raman Hospital. According to the police report based on the doctor’s examination, Vinaya died en route to the hospital. Vinaya was working as a background officer at IDC, based in Mangalore. For the past few years, she lived alone in a rented house in GM Palya. Apparently, she came home from work on Friday night and went to the gym the next morning. Prima facie, Vinaya appears to have suffered a heart attack. The footage of Vinaya collapsing while working out went viral on social media. A case has been registered at the Byappanahalli police station.