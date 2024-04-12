Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Arrests Two Suspects From West Bengal

The National Investigation Agency has detained two main suspects in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast case. According to reports, the suspects were picked from West Bengal. The detained suspects have been identified as bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and his accomplice Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa. NIA had announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on them.

Over the past week the NIA has questioned a BJP worker and a former childhood friend of Taha from Shivamogga over cryptocurrency transactions involving his username. “They told me that my crypto username has been used for some transactions with an exchange by Matheen (Taha). They asked me about the transactions. They have carried out an illegal transaction with the username,” the BJP worker, Sai Prasad, told the media after he was interrogated by the NIA over the use of his ID in crypto transfers by Taha. Rameshwaram Cafe's blast in Bengaluru sent shockwaves throughout the city and raised concerns about security and law and order while discussions linking it to Mangaluru's cooker blast of 2022 went rounds. Rameshwaram Cafe located in Bengaluru city's Whitefield area is a host to dozens of IT professionals who spend their lunch hour inside the cafe

