Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao: Etawah student appointed DM for a day

New Delhi, Oct 7 In Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Monday a student, Shrishti Parihar was appointed District Magistrate (DM) as part of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' awareness campaign.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, under the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' awareness campaign, Shrishti was allowed to serve as the DM for a day.

She took charge at the DM's office, where she listened to public grievances and issued directives for their resolution. This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts by the district administration to boost the morale of girls, encouraging them to focus on education.

Shrishti expressed her excitement, saying, "I am extremely happy to have been given this opportunity. I aspire to achieve this position in the future." She also urged students to not engage in unnecessary activities and focus on their studies.

During her day in office, Shrishti resolved a land dispute involving two women, helping settle the issue efficiently.

DM Avanish Kumar Rai praised the initiative, stating, "Under the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, we are providing youth with the chance to experience real work at such important positions. It's great to see the fresh perspective that the younger generation brings. This experience will teach them a lot, and when a new person looks at things from a different viewpoint, it can lead to new solutions for existing problems. I encourage the youth to participate enthusiastically."

The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme was launched on January 22, 2015 at Panipat in Haryana.

It is a tri-ministerial effort of the Ministries of Women and Child Development, Health and Family Welfare and Human Resource Development.

In the first phase, 100 districts with low CSR were selected for the scheme's implementation to create awareness and advocacy about the issue.

Later the scheme was implemented under the overall guidance and supervision of the concerned District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioners.

