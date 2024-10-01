Bhagalpur Bomb Blast: Seven Children Injured in Explosion While Playing Near Garbage Dump in Bihar (Watch Video)

Seven children were injured in a bomb blast Tuesday morning in Khilafat Nagar, located within the Habibpur police station area of Bihar’s Bhagalpur district. The explosion occurred around 11:26 a.m. when a child, Muhammad Manna, picked up a ball-like object from a nearby garbage heap and threw it, mistaking it for a toy.

आज करीब 12:30 बजे हबीबपुर थानान्तर्गत ग्राम खिलाफतनगर गली में अचानक देशी बम फटने से वहाँ खेल रहे 07 बच्चे जख्मी हो गये । सभी बच्चों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है ।



City SP , City DySP -02 एवं स्थानीय पुलिस के द्वारा घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण किया ।

Senior police officers, including SSP Anand Kumar and City SP K Ramdas, visited the site and questioned locals.

“Seven children, three of them seriously, were injured in the incident. All of them have been admitted to the nearest government hospital,” he said.

Bhagalpur, Bihar: Regarding the bomb blast, SSP Anand Kumar says, "About 30 to 40 minutes ago, these children were playing, and at the same time, an explosion occurred in which 7 children were injured. 3 injured children have been admitted to the hospital, and their treatment is…

Manna, along with his brother Golu and five other children, Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Shaheen, Muhammad Chhoti, Muhammad Raja and Samar, were hurt in the blast. Manna and Golu sustained critical injuries, while the others suffered minor wounds from bomb fragments hitting their necks, stomachs and hands.

Initial findings suggest a bomb caused the explosion, and forensic teams have collected samples to determine the exact nature of the explosive. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter further.