Bhagalpur House Fire: Woman and Two Children Killed, Husband Critically Injured As Blaze Engulfs Home in Bihar (Watch Video)

Bhagalpur, Bihar (November 22, 2024): Three members of a family, including a woman and her two children, were killed in a massive fire that broke out at their home in Athania Diara, Pirpainti. According to regional media reports, the deceased have been identified as Varsha Devi (29), Ayush (7), and Jyoti Kumari (4).

Watch: In Bhagalpur, Bihar, three people died in a house fire, while Gautam Yadav survived with severe burns. Authorities have begun relief efforts and sent the bodies for postmortem pic.twitter.com/IH54KdlBNz — IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2024

Gautam Yadav, the head of the family, sustained serious burns and is in critical condition. He was initially treated at Pirpainti Referral Hospital and later referred to Mayaganj Hospital for further treatment.

Reports indicate that the fire broke out suddenly while the family was asleep. The flames quickly engulfed the house, leaving no time for escape. Neighbors managed to rescue Yadav, but the rest of the family perished. A police and fire brigade team arrived at the scene shortly after the fire was reported and extinguished the blaze after considerable effort. However, by then, most of the property had been reduced to ashes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the area, drawing a large crowd of mourners and onlookers.