Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab CM at Bhagat Singh's village on March 16

Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on Wednesday (March 16).

Through a video released on Twitter, Mann announced his oath-taking ceremony date and invited the people of Punjab to attend his oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral place of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

According to Mann, this move is primarily aimed at paying glowing tributes to great martyrs.

"On March 16, in Bhagat Singh's Khatkar Kalan, not just Bhagwant Mann will take the oath and become CM, along with me all three crore people of Punjab will also become CM. Together we will make the Shaheed Bhagat Singh's Rangla Punjab," wrote Mann.

Addressing the people he said, "This government will be your own government. On March 16, I request all of you to be present at the ceremony at 10 am in Khatkar Kalan to support your brother."

He urged the people to carry yellow dupatta to Khatkar Kalan on that day.

Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will tender his resignation as a member of Lok Sabha on Monday, said sources.

Mann is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP from Sangrur. As per highly placed sources, Mann will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the Parliament tomorrow.

AAP bagged a landslide victory in Punjab Assembly elections. Mann, who was the party's chief ministerial candidate, will take the oath on March 16 at the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's native village Khatkar Kalan.

( With inputs from ANI )

