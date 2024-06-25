Bharat Adivasi Party MP Rajkumar Roat Arrives at Parliament on Camel for Oath Ceremony (Watch Video)

Bharat Adivasi Party leader Rajkumar Roat arrived at Parliament on a camel to take oath as a Member of Parliament (MP) on Tuesday, June 25. Roat MP from Rajasthan’s Banswara. He was surrounded by supporters.

However, Roat was stopped at the Parliament premises by the security for entering with Camel. “I was stopped when I came on a camel. I will file a complaint,” he said.

Also Read | Om Birla Likely to Be NDA Candidate for Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha; Nomination Filing Today: Sources.

A total of 262 newly elected MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took oath on Monday, the inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha. The remaining 281 new members will take their oaths on Tuesday. Among the key leaders who will oath at the Parliament today include Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra, Supriya Sule and Kanimozhi.

NDA holds a majority with 293 seats, with BJP having 240 seats and the Opposition INDIA bloc has 234 seats.