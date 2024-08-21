Bharat Bandh: Bihar Police Lathicharge Protesters Amid Agitation (Watch Video)

Police resorted to a lathi charge in Bihar, Patna as protesters took to the streets in support of a day-long Bharat Bandh, opposing the Supreme Court's recent judgment on reservations.

VIDEO | #Bihar: Police lathicharge protesters who were agitating during Bharat Bandh in #Patna.#BharatBandh



India experienced a nationwide shutdown today, August 21, as Dalit and Adivasi groups organized a 'Bharat Bandh' to protest the Supreme Court's recent ruling on SC/ST reservations. The ruling allows states to create sub-categories within Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) for reservation purposes.

The Supreme Court's ruling has ignited widespread protests from the opposition and various organizations, including the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti. As a result, numerous roads across the country have been blocked today.