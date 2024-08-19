Bharat Bandh On August 21: Know All About Nation-Wide Hadtaal on Wednesday; What Will Stay Open

The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has announced a Bharat Bandh on 21 August 2024, in protest against the Supreme Court's ruling on SC/ST reservations. The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court delivered an important verdict on August 1, 2024.The main objective of this Bharat Bandh is to challenge the Supreme Court's decision on the reservation and demand its reversal.

This bandh is expected to get the support of various social and political organizations. The purpose of the protest is to highlight the unjust decision of the court. In view of possible violence during the bandh, top police officials held a meeting for preparation through video conferencing. All divisional commissioners, district magistrates and senior police officers attended the meeting. Principal Secretary Home and Director General of Police (DGP) chaired the meeting and directed the officials to prepare for the demonstrations to be held on August 21.

What Stays Open, Shut During Bharat Bandh on August 21

Emergency and Ambulance services will remain open

Police services will remain active to maintain law and order.

Hospitals and medical services will remain open

Pharmacies will also stay open to provide essential medications.

Apart from these government offices, banks, schools and colleges will likely run effectively.



