Bharat Bandh on October 3? All India Muslim Personal Law Board Postpones Shutdown Over Waqf Amendment Act

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday postponed the October 3, 2025, protest in view of the upcoming festivals. AIMPLB had called Bharat Bandh to protest against the Waqf Amendment Act on Friday, citing religious festivals in some states on the same dates, the nationwide shutdown has been deferred, and the new date will be announced soon.

Also Read | US Government Shutdown: US Embassy in India’s X Account to Pause Regular Updates Until Full Operations Resume.

The announcement was made by AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, who added that the new date would be communicated in due course. The decision to shift the bandh to another day was taken unanimously during an emergency meeting of AIMPLB office-bearers.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has postponed the Bharat Bandh on Waft Amendment Act scheduled for 3rd October pic.twitter.com/PVX6qbfvph — IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2025

The meeting was chaired by AIMPLB Chairman Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani. After detailed discussions, it was decided unanimously to postpone the bandh, Mujaddidi said. He added that other protests and programs against the Waqf amendment law by the AIMPLB would continue as previously scheduled.