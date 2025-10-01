US Government Shutdown: US Embassy in India’s X Account to Pause Regular Updates Until Full Operations Resume

The United States government has entered a shutdown for the first time in almost seven years following a deadlock between Republicans and Democrats over a stopgap funding bill. As negotiations failed, government operations have been temporarily halted, affecting various departments and services. The US Embassy in India announced on X (formerly Twitter) that its account will not receive regular updates until normal operations are restored. However, the embassy clarified that critical messages regarding urgent safety and security matters will continue to be communicated. The shutdown underscores ongoing political divisions and their immediate impact on government functioning.

The embassy in an X post wrote, “Because of the lapse in appropriations, this X account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information.”

Why Did The US Government Shutdown?

Each year, Congress must pass spending bills by October 1, marking the beginning of the US fiscal year, to ensure funding for government departments and federal agencies. This year, none of the appropriations bills were approved before the deadline. In response, Republican lawmakers sought to advance a temporary measure to prevent a government shutdown. Both the White House and Republicans advocated for a so-called “clean” continuing resolution (CR), which would preserve existing funding levels and keep government operations running until November 21. The effort highlighted ongoing negotiations over budget priorities and federal funding timelines. However, the Democratic lawmakers did not sign the Republican plans. They vouched for agreement to include a permanent extension of health insurance subsidies set to expire at the end of the year.

When Was The Last US Government Shutdown Announced?

The last US government shutdown occurred in December 2018. It lasted for 35 days.

What Happens During a US Government Shutdown

During a government shutdown, federal operations deemed “non-essential” are temporarily halted. This often affects services such as visa and passport processing, federal agencies like NASA and the Department of Education, as well as national parks. Employees performing “essential” duties must continue working, frequently without immediate pay. Critical services that remain operational include air traffic controllers, TSA officers, border patrol and coast guard personnel, and intelligence agencies like the FBI and CIA.