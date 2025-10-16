'Bharat Diwali Mela' illuminates Munich

New Delhi, Oct 16 The vibrant spirit of India came alive in the heart of Munich in Germany this weekend as the 'Bharat Diwali Mela – 2025' brought together thousands of people for an unforgettable celebration of culture, tradition, and togetherness.

The grand event, organised by the Bharat Mela Germany team transformed Burgerhaus Garching in Munich into a dazzling cultural hub, filled with lights, colours, music, and the aroma of Indian delicacies.

More than 1,000 attendees gathered at the venue, a remarkable turnout that showcased the growing strength, unity, and cultural presence of the Indian community in Germany.

From mesmerising classical and Bollywood dance performances to soulful live music, the stage showcased India's rich artistic heritage.

This year's event saw diverse participation from across India -- from Kashmir to Kerala, Gujarat to Assam -- as community members and state representatives came together to present a vibrant mosaic of regional dances, songs, and traditions.

Representatives from various state cultural associations and community groups played a crucial role in organising performances, decorating stalls, and creating an authentic "mini-India" experience for visitors.

A major attraction of the mela was the food stall zone, creatively themed around India's national anthem.

Each section represented a different state, offering visitors a culinary journey through India's rich flavours -- from spicy street food to traditional sweets.

Adding a touch of glamour, the traditional fashion show featuring attires from various Indian states captivated the audience.

Participants gracefully showcased India's sartorial diversity, reflecting the elegance and cultural depth of every region.

During the event, Head of Cultural Affairs, Rajeev Chitkara, delivered a speech highlighting the growing cultural exchange between India and Germany.

He noted that the Bharat Diwali Mela has become a significant platform for fostering cross-cultural understanding, strengthening community bonds, and showcasing the beauty of Indian traditions to a global audience.

He praised the efforts of the organising team, community representatives, and the enthusiastic participation of the Indian diaspora, emphasising that such initiatives play a crucial role in preserving heritage while promoting harmony in multicultural societies.

"Bharat Diwali Mela is more than just an event -- it's a bridge between cultures, a celebration of our shared heritage, and a moment of pride for the Indian diaspora in Germany," said Sanjeev Sharma, one of the founders of the Bharat Mela Germany team.

Besides Sharma, the Bharat Mela Germany team was founded by Snehal and Ravi Rakheja.

