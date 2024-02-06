Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress Big Announcement Before Entering in Uttar Pradesh

The Congress party in Uttar Pradesh is organizing programs in support of the 'Jyoti Se Jyoti Jalate Chalo' campaign, as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The events are scheduled to take place in various districts, including Kanpur, Lucknow, and Prayagraj. These programs aim to shed light on the purpose behind the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and explain why people are joining this movement.

Alongside this initiative, individuals associated with patriotism will participate in cultural programs featuring patriotic songs and a poetic symposium with Vande Bharat's tunes. The commencement of these activities begins today. In Lucknow, cultural events related to this cause are being organized, and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pandey will be present during these occasions.

Bharat Jodo Yatra In Jharkhand.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed its journey from Dhanbad on Sunday, marking the third day of the yatra in Jharkhand. Following a night halt in Tundi block on Saturday, the yatra recommenced at Govindpur in Dhanbad city. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, accompanying Rahul Gandhi, highlighted the significance of Bokaro as a steel city, emphasizing that it was among the monuments of India's economic development, built during the tenure of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.