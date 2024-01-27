Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress Entrusts Former CM Bhupesh Baghel with Major Responsibilities

In a significant development, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as the Senior Observer to oversee the coordination of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other party activities in Bihar. The appointment comes into immediate effect and aims to strengthen the party's presence in the state. The announcement was made through a notification by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which commenced in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to enter Bihar on January 29. The first public meeting is set to take place in Kishanganj on the same day, followed by additional rallies in Purnea on January 30 and Katihar on January 31. The yatra, having recently entered West Bengal from Assam, is currently on a two-day break and is expected to resume its journey on January 28.