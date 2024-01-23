Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam: Clash Erupts Between Police and Congress Workers in Guwahati

A clash broke out between Police and Congress workers in Assam's Guwahati during Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Tuesday, January 23. This happened after following the denial of permission for Rahul Gandhi-led to enter the city through its main routes. Nearly 5,000 Congress workers, along with Rahul Gandhi, trying to enter Guwahati on Tuesday were intercepted after the party restarted its flagship ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Assam today. A clash erupted as the workers were stopped from entering.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | A clash broke out between Police and Congress workers in Assam's Guwahati, during Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.



More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/WxitGxup3m — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Visuals from the scene showed a number of Congress supporters, many of them holding party flags, clashing with police personnel and attempting to break barricades while Rahul Gandhi looked on from a distance.

Addressing a gathering close to the Guwahati border, Rahul Gandhi said his party workers would never break the rules and disrupt law and order; however, “this doesn't mean that we are weak”. "Assam CM, the Union Home Minister and the PM can break the rules, but we (Congress) would never do such a thing. However, this doesn't mean that we are weak. Congress workers are 'Babbar Sher'," he said.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) leaders claimed that they were forced to change their route due to being barred from entering Guwahati town. Gandhi is scheduled to hold a press conference at Hajo at 1:20 pm to address the media regarding the incident and the yatra's progress.