Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh: Jairam Ramesh Responds to Akhilesh Yadav's Absence in Ongoing Yatra

Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" has been garnering attention since its inception, currently making its way through Uttar Pradesh. Today, Rahul Gandhi is set to address and assess the issues faced by Varanasi. The journey, which started from Pratapgarh via Varanasi and Prayagraj, is scheduled to reach Amethi, Rahul Gandhi's former parliamentary constituency, today.

Despite being in Uttar Pradesh for the past three days, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has not participated in the yatra. Jairam Ramesh of the Congress responded to Akhilesh Yadav's absence, stating that he is expected to join the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" tomorrow. Jairam Ramesh also mentioned the participation of Pallavi Patel, a leader from Apna Dal (Kemerwadi), in their yatra.

#WATCH | Pratapgarh, UP: On being asked if Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will join the Yatra, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says, "I expect that he will join the Yatra tomorrow. Earlier, Apna Dal leader Pallavi Patel also joined the yatra." pic.twitter.com/jZagwJneIr — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

Jairam Ramesh provided an update on the yatra's progress, mentioning that today marks the 37th day of the journey. Both Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to address a public meeting in Babuganj. The yatra will stay in Amethi for the night and proceed to Rae Bareli in the morning, followed by a stay in Lucknow and a stop in Kanpur the next day. There will be a break on February 22 and 23.

Priyanka Gandhi is expected to join Rahul Gandhi in Amethi today. Earlier, on February 16, she mentioned being admitted to the hospital due to health issues and assured that she would join the yatra when she feels better. In the meantime, she encouraged everyone in Chandauli-Banaras to continue preparing for the yatra with full dedication.