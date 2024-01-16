Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Nagaland People Should Feel Equal to All Others in Country, Says Rahul Gandhi

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed that the residents of Nagaland should experience a sense of equality with the rest of the country, notwithstanding their origin from a small state. Addressing a rally in the heart of Nagaland’s capital Kohima, as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he said the idea of the march is to give justice to the people and to “make politics, society and the economic structure more equal and accessible to everyone.

We started from Manipur and now crossing Nagaland. It’s a lovely experience. Thank you for all the affection. Jai Hind, he said.

