Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Tejashwi Yadav Joins Rahul Gandhi in Bihar’s Sasaram

Tejashwi Yadav, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, joined Rahul Gandhi during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Sasaram, Bihar, on Friday. Leading the convoy, Yadav was seen driving Gandhi and other leaders as they progressed through Sasaram.

Yadav was seen driving Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in the lead jeep as the yatra made its way through Sasaram with the RJD leader ackowledging his ally in his post on x. Yadav will also share the stage with Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting in Kaimur at Dhaneychha in the Durgawati block of Kaimur.

This marks the inaugural occasion for the RJD leader to share the stage with Gandhi in Bihar since state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar terminated his alliance with the INDIA bloc.

Today is the 34th day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and Rahul Gandhi will have conversations with farmer leaders in Rohtas today. Today around 2:30 pm, Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi will address a gathering in Kaimur and at around 5 pm, the yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh, Senior Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said.

Bihar: Former Bihar Dy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav joined Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Sasaram, earlier today



Later today, at 4 pm, the Yatra will transition into Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli. It is scheduled to remain in Uttar Pradesh until the evening of February 25, with a two-day hiatus on February 22 and 23.

Previously, on Thursday, the Yatra arrived in Bihar's Aurangabad, where Rahul Gandhi commended the Supreme Court for its decision to invalidate electoral bonds. He pledged to conduct a nationwide financial survey if his party is elected to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The East-West Manipur-Mumbai Yatra spans 6,700 km across 15 states, aiming to advocate for justice (nyay) and engage with the public along the journey.