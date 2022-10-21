Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi assures Andhra people of fulfilling commitments

With the conclusion of Bharat Jodo Yatra's Andhra Pradesh leg, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday thanked the people for their overwhelming support and promised to fulfil the commitments made by him to the people the State.

In a letter to the people of Andhra Pradesh, the Wayanad MP said, "This morning, as the Bharat Jodo Yatra completes its journey through Andhra Pradesh, we thank the people for their overwhelming support and encouragement. It has truly been a memorable experience."

He said that the interactions with diverse groups during the Yatra in Andhra Pradesh have brought to light several significant issues impacting the people.

"The Congress party stands committed to granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh and develop a single capital at Amaravati. We support the continued public sector status of the Visakhapatnam steel plant as an asset of the Indian people. We noted that the state government has systematically undermined the Panchayati Raj system in Andhra Pradesh, and are strongly opposed to this assault on democratic institutions. We will also continue to amplify the voice of farmers, youth, women, workers and many other stakeholders whom we interacted with over the last three days," the Congress leader said.

Recalling the commitments made in 2014 to the people of Andhra Pradesh, the former Congress president said that his party is determined to ensure that the commitments made by them are fulfilled.

"We recall the commitments made in 2014, in and by Parliament, to the people of Andhra Pradesh. These are not assurances made by one person or one party, but have been made by the Parliament to the people of Andhra Pradesh. We are determined to ensure that these commitments are met--fully and speedily. Both the Central and State governments have failed in this regard," said Rahul Gandhi.

He said that the Congress party is deeply aware of the challenges we face in Andhra Pradesh.

"The state has been a bastion of the Congress party in the past, and has produced outstanding statesmen for India. We are determined to do all we can to ensure that the Congress returns to its pre-eminent position in the hearts and minds of the Andhra people," he said.

The Congress MP said that the Yatra gave the opportunity to listen to people's voices and gain an in-depth understanding of their daily challenges.

"I believe that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will serve as a first step forward in this journey. The Yatra has given us a unique opportunity to listen to people's voices and gain an in-depth understanding of the daily challenges of the people of our great nation. There is a continuing effort on a daily basis to pit Indians against each other on the lines of caste, religion, language, food and dress. The unparalleled economic distress caused by skyrocketing prices and record unemployment, as well as the increasing concentration of political and economic power in a few hands, are all matters of grave concern," said Rahul Gandhi.

"As we press on ahead, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue its engagement and outreach, while highlighting these deeply disturbing issues. On behalf of the Congress Party, I invite all of you to join us," he added.

The Andhra Pradesh leg of Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded on Friday as the march once again crossed into Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi resumed the padayatra at Mantralayam Temple Circle in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning.

He crossed the Andhra border at Panchmukhi Arch, Gillesugur, Raichur in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that the Yatra drew a tremendous response in Andhra Pradesh and pointed out that his party leaders were also quite surprised at the enthusiasm and response that the Bharat Jodo Yatra had.

The Yatra entered Andhra Pradesh on October 18.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra launched on 7 September 2022 will cover as many as 12 states.

The Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir the following year by covering 25 km every day.

The 3500 kilometres yatra will be a historic event for the Congress and the entire country. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress said earlier in a statement.

Notably, Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi march was the longest march by foot (389 kilometres in 24 days) between Sabarmati ashram to Dandi (Navasari) in Gujarat state.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatra started by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Maharashtra from the Nanded district in the first week of November.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day. In Maharashtra too, the NCP and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) have agreed to participate in the yatra, adding to its importance.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

( With inputs from ANI )

