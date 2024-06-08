Bharat Sevashram monk accused by Mamata Banerjee gets central security cover

Kolkata, June 8 Kartik Maharaj, a monk associated with the Bharat Sevashram Sangha’s Bendanga unit in Murshidabad district whom West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused of working for the BJP, has now been granted central security cover by the Union government.

At an election rally last month, Mamata Banerjee accused Kartik Maharaj of working on behalf of the BJP to influence the voters to vote in favour of the party.

Sources said that four jawans of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed for Kartik Maharaj's security. The decision to provide central security cover to Kartik Maharaj was taken following apprehensions of an attack on him, the sources added.

Last month, Kartik Maharaj approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protection against a possible attack on his Ashram. He also served a legal notice to the Chief Minister over her comments at the public meeting.

After moving the court, Kartik Maharaj had claimed before mediapersons that he received a call threatening to demolish the Bharat Sevashram Sangha unit in Beldanga which he heads.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor