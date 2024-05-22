Bharatpur former royal’s wife, son accuse Gehlot of instigating fight in family

Jaipur, May 22 The ongoing dispute in the erstwhile royal family of Bharatpur took a political turn on Wednesday when former minister Vishvendra Singh's wife and son accused former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of instigating the discord.

Vishvendra Singh’s wife Divya Singh and son Anirudh Singh called a press conference on Wednesday in Bharatpur in which the duo accused ex-CM Gehlot of adding fuel to the fire for the last two-and-a-half years.

She added, “We received threatening calls on our phones. Our staff was also being threatened.”

The couple’s son and former MP Anirudh Singh, alleged that their phone calls were being recorded and the guards who were deputed to ensure security of their heritage property Moti Mahal were removed.

“An attempt was made to harass our people. If our people posted anything on social media, forces were sent to our people. Gehlot Sahib is responsible for all these things,” he said.

On the question of intervention by a panchayat on Tuesday, Anirudh Singh said, “The case is going on in the SDM’s court. We have faith in the bureaucracy, the SDM’s court and the judicial system.”

Speaking on the issue, Divya Singh said, “We do not need to connect to any panchayat.”

On Tuesday, a Panchayat meeting was held in the district regarding the dispute of the former royal family, in which people belonging to different sections of society participated.

It needs to be mentioned here that Vishvendra Singh has sought maintenance from his wife and son and alleged that they beat him, starve him and do not allow him to meet people.

There is an ongoing property dispute over Moti Mahal in the family as his wife does not want him to sell the heritage property.

Vishvendra was earlier a Sachin Pilot loyalist who changed his stand and joined the Gehlot camp.

He was with Pilot during the rebellion against the party and went to Manesar.

However, his wife and son continue to be Pilot's supporters and differences started appearing in the family after Vishvendra joined the Gehlot camp.

