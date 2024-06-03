Bhavani Revanna Moves to High Court, Fearing Arrest

Bhavani Revanna, who is under threat of arrest in the kidnapping case, questioned the session court's action in denying anticipatory bail. No statutory provision is mentioned in the notice issued by the SIT. Bhavani Revanna has expressed concern in the application that there is a fear of arrest. Bhavani Revanna, wife of MLA Revanna, who is under threat of arrest in the case of the kidnapping of a woman, has moved the High Court challenging the action of the Special Court of People's Representatives which denied anticipatory bail.

In connection with the KR Nagar woman abduction case, the SIT issued a notice to Bhavani and instructed him to attend the hearing. Arrest is possible if interrogated. Therefore, she requested in the application that anticipatory bail should be granted. The session court had refused anticipatory bail in the case. Bhavani Revanna filed an application in this regard. The hearing is yet to be scheduled. The notice issued by the SIT, as portrayed in the electronic media, does not mention any provision of the law. Thus, there is a fear of arrest," Bhavani Revanna has expressed concern in the petition In connection with the kidnapping case of Prajwal Revanna and the woman victim, the SIT had issued a notice to Bhavani and instructed him to attend the hearing.

The victim woman was abducted. An FIR under various sections of the IPC has been registered in the KR Nagar police station regarding the allegation. Bhavani's husband, JDS MLA H.D. Revanna was the first accused and Satish Babbana was the second. Bhavani Revanna did not appear despite the SIT notice issued and was instructed to attend the hearing.