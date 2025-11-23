Bhavnagar Demolition Drive: Illegal Flats and Hostel Razed on 24-Meter TP Road

A major demolition operation was carried out by the Municipal Corporation in the Akwada area of Bhavnagar, targeting illegal constructions along the 24-meter TP Road near a madrasa. Authorities clarified that the madrasa structure was not touched; instead, six unauthorized flats and one hostel adjacent to the premises were removed. The action covered nearly 1,500 square meters of encroached land that had been obstructing the TP road alignment.

The drive began early in the morning under tight security, with teams from LCB (Local Crime Branch) and SOG (Special Operations Group) deployed along with more than 100 police personnel to prevent any law-and-order disruption. Heavy machinery — including JCBs, excavators, and dumpers — was used to bring down the structures. Residents of the flats and hostel shifted their belongings outside before the demolition began.

Municipal officials stated that the encroachments had been repeatedly identified during land surveys and that notices had been served earlier. The corporation added that similar actions will continue in other areas where public road development is affected. The demolition marks one of the largest encroachment clearance operations in Bhavnagar in recent months.