Bhilai: 17-Year-Old Boy Dies After Scooter Crashes While Avoiding Stray Dog; CCTV Footage Goes Viral (VIDEO)

Bhilai, Chhattisgarh (July 17, 2025): A 17-year-old boy died in a road accident on Monday night in the Supela area of Bhilai after trying to avoid a stray dog that suddenly appeared on the road. According to the media reports, the victim was identified as Raunak Dwivedi. According to police, Raunak was riding a scooter toward Shriram Chowk with a friend when the dog came in front of the vehicle. In an attempt to save the animal, Raunak lost control of the scooter. Both he and his friend fell into a roadside drain. The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and the footage is now going viral on social media.

आवारा आतंक -- #छत्तीसगढ़ के भिलाई में आवारा कुत्ते ने पहले एक बाइक वाले पर हमला किया, सौभाग्य से वो बच गया. लेकिन कुछ ही सेकेंड के बाद उसी कुत्ते ने एक स्कूटी सवार पर हमला कर दिया जिससे स्कूटी अनियंत्रित होकर गिर गई. स्कूटी सवार 17 वर्षीय रौनक द्विवेदी की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई. pic.twitter.com/aW1x9mqs7A — Deepak Singh (@SinghDeepakUP) July 16, 2025

Raunak suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot. His friend, who was riding pillion, jumped away from the scooter and sustained minor injuries. Locals helped rush both to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared Raunak dead while his friend is receiving treatment.

Raunak suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot. His friend, who was riding pillion, jumped away from the scooter and sustained minor injuries. Locals helped rush both to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared Raunak dead while his friend is receiving treatment.

Supela police have registered a case and begun further inquiry.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the growing presence of stray dogs on public roads. Earlier this week, a video from Hubballi showed two stray dogs attacking a three-year-old girl. The footage followed another shocking case in Chitradurga, Karnataka, where a young girl was injured in a dog attack.