Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Granted 'Y Plus' Security In Uttar Pradesh: Report

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided 'Y plus' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, as per reports from news agency ANI, citing sources. The security cover will be provided only in Uttar Pradesh.

According to regional media reports, Azad wrote a letter to the Union Home Ministry citing threats to his life and requested security. Just before the Lok Sabha elections, the central government provided him with security, and now Chandrashekhar Azad will be under the protection of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Chandrashekhar Azad was attacked in Deoband, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh in June 2023, sparking anger among his supporters. They continuously demanded security for Azad from the central government, even organizing protests. In response, Azad wrote a letter to the Union Home Ministry seeking protection.

Chandrashekhar Azad filed his nomination from the Nagina Lok Sabha seat. Before filing his nomination, he openly discussed security concerns in conversation with the media. During this interview, Azad questioned why he hadn't received security when others had.