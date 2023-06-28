Bhim Army chief shot at in UP

By IANS | Published: June 28, 2023 06:16 PM 2023-06-28T18:16:44+5:30 2023-06-28T18:28:57+5:30

Saharanpur (UP), June 29 Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was shot at by unidentified persons in ...

Bhim Army chief shot at in UP | Bhim Army chief shot at in UP

Bhim Army chief shot at in UP

Next

Saharanpur (UP), June 29 Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was shot at by unidentified persons in Deoband area in Saharanpur on Wednesday afternoon.According to reports, the assailants came in a vehicle that has a Haryana registration number.

Chandra Shekhar has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to be stable. The bullets hit him in the stomach and waist but the injuries are said to be superficial.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Chandra Shekhar Chandra Shekhar Azad Chandra Shekhar Rao Chandra Shekhar Singh Bhim Army Chandra shekhar sharma Office of chandra shekhar Chandra shekhar ghosh Chandra shekhar dixit Chandra shekhar aazad