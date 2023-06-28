Bhim Army chief shot at in UP

Saharanpur (UP), June 29 Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was shot at by unidentified persons in Deoband area in Saharanpur on Wednesday afternoon.According to reports, the assailants came in a vehicle that has a Haryana registration number.

Chandra Shekhar has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to be stable. The bullets hit him in the stomach and waist but the injuries are said to be superficial.

