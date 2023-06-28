Bhim Army chief shot at in UP
By IANS | Published: June 28, 2023 06:16 PM 2023-06-28T18:16:44+5:30 2023-06-28T18:28:57+5:30
Saharanpur (UP), June 29 Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was shot at by unidentified persons in ...
Saharanpur (UP), June 29 Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was shot at by unidentified persons in Deoband area in Saharanpur on Wednesday afternoon.According to reports, the assailants came in a vehicle that has a Haryana registration number.
Chandra Shekhar has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to be stable. The bullets hit him in the stomach and waist but the injuries are said to be superficial.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app