Bhimtal Bus Accident: Four Dead, 21 Injured as Roadways Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge in Uttarakhand's Nainital (VIDEO)

Four people were killed and 21 others injured when a roadways bus fell into a deep ditch in the Bhimtal area of Nainital on Wednesday. The bus, which was traveling from Bhimtal to Haldwani, had 20 to 25 passengers on board when the accident occurred. In a video shared by PTI, passengers can be seen holding onto a rope as they climb out of the ditch.

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Three killed, over two dozen injured in Bhimtal bus accident. Rescue operation underway.



A rescue team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the site after receiving reports of the incident.

A rescue team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the site after receiving reports of the incident. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

SP Nainital, Dr. Jagdish Chandra, said, "A roadways bus was heading from Pithoragarh to Haldwani. The driver lost control and the bus fell into a deep gorge. The injured were rescued with the help of locals. 21 people have been injured and 4 have died."

SP Nainital, Dr Jagdish Chandra says, "A roadways bus was heading from Pithoragarh to Haldwani. The driver lost control of the bus and it fell into a deep gorge...The injured have been rescued with the help of locals. 21 people have been injured…"

Uttarakhand Chief Minister PS Dhami expressed his condolences on X (formerly Twitter), "The news of the death of 4 people in the unfortunate bus accident near Bhimtal is extremely heart-rending. The seriously injured people are being treated at Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, and a team of doctors from AIIMS Rishikesh has also been sent to Haldwani. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the injured," CM Dhami wrote in Hindi.