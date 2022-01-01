Bhiwani landslide: Two drivers still trapped, rescue operations underway, says NDRF official

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) began the rescue operations at the landslide that took place at a mining site in Bhiwani district and an official stated that two drivers are still trapped.

Speaking to ANI, an NDRF official, said, "As per local administration, two drivers are still trapped. Our team has started the rescue operations."

Bhiwani DC Rippudaman Singh Dhillon, said, "Landslide at a mining site in Bhiwani occurred at around 9:30 am on Saturday. Adequate rescue measures were taken as soon as the administration received information. Around 10-12 vehicles and 15-20 persons were trapped in the landslide."

Four people have died in the landslide that took place in Bhiwani district at a mining site, said Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij.

The workers were reportedly travelling to another site when the landslide took place and they got trapped in their vehicles. The district administration has launched a rescue operation at the Dadam mining zone in Tosham block.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the incident and also spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister also wished speedy recovery to those injured and informed that local administration is engaged in the rescue operation.

( With inputs from ANI )

