Bhogi festival celebrated in Tirupati

On occasion of the Bhogi festival, Bhogi Teru was observed in Ekantam in Sri Govinda Raja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Friday.

Special Grade DyEO Sri Rajendrudu and others were present at the festivities.

Bhogi, largely celebrated in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is part of the Pongal festival in which useless household articles are put in a bonfire.

Pongal is observed to mark the end of the winter and the beginning of the harvest season.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor