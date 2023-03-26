Bhojpuri actress found dead in Varanasi hotel, police suspect suicide

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26 : Popular Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi's Sarnath on Sunday and police suspect that it is a case of 'suicide'.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sarnath) Gyan Prakash Rai said, "Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was staying at a hotel in Sarnath for a film shoot. We received information that she hanged herself. We called the field unit and evidence is being collected. Further action will be taken as more facts come to light. The family has been informed and Prima facie this seems to be a suicide case."

Dubey, 25, was reportedly in Varanasi for the shoot of an upcoming movie and was staying in the hotel under the Sarnath police station area.

She was found hanging inside her hotel room by her personal makeup artist.

"I knocked on her room's door but she didn't open it. I heard the sound of water running in the bathroom, so I waited for 25 minutes. But when she did not open the door even after that, I called up hotel staff and opened the door only to find her hanging," Rahul, her makeup artist told the police.

He said that he was working with Akanksha for the past two and a half years.

"She was a brave girl, and would always stand for others. I met her for the first time during the lockdown period. Later we came to know that we both were from the same town, Bhadohi. Since then I was working as her personal makeup artist," he said.

Akanksha Dubey was found hanging in the room. The police are yet to ascertain whether it's a case of suicide.

She worked in Bhojpuri cinema, music, and films, and had huge followers on Instagram and her reel videos were quite popular. It's reported that the actor has risen to fame in quick time.

She started gaining prominence as one of the well-known artists of Uttar Pradesh. The police are yet to ascertain whether it's a case of suicide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor