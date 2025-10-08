Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh Granted Y-Plus Security by Home Ministry Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Bhojpuri singer and BJP leader Pawan Singh was granted Y-plus security on Wednesday, October 8, following several controversies and threats. Sources indicate the move comes after he joined the BJP and met with Home Minister Amit Shah and Upendra Kushwaha. Singh is expected to contest the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, potentially as a BJP candidate.

In September, a threat video by Baba Khan’s associates targeting Pawan Singh went viral on social media. The Y-plus security, a VIP cover above Y category and below Z category, includes 11 personnel—two to four commandos, police staff, and two personal security officers (PSOs), often from CRPF or CISF, provided to individuals at high risk.

#BREAKING: Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh has been granted Y-plus security by the Home Ministry pic.twitter.com/zS3c9AtEd1 — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2025

Previously, Singh contested the Karakat constituency as an independent, affecting BJP’s prospects. Now, with BJP backing, he is preparing for the upcoming elections.